Macron to discuss Renault and Nissan with Abe next week, French official says

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the situation regarding the alliance between carmakers Renault and Nissan with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week, an official at Macron’s Elysee office said.

“There will certainly be a discussion during the meeting with Prime Minister Abe about questions regarding the relationship between Renault and Nissan,” the official said.

“It will be an opportunity for the president to reaffirm the strong attachment France has regarding the Renault-Nissan alliance, an attachment which was again emphasized during the recent talks that took place with Fiat,” the official added.

The French state has a 15 percent stake in Renault, and French ministers have consistently highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Renault-Nissan alliance remains strong — before planning any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler.

The official in Macron’s office added that Macron was not planning to discuss Fiat with Abe. They were also not anticipated to discuss the possibility of the French state reducing its Renault stake, the official said.

France’s finance minister had raised the possibility of reducing its stake in order to consolidate the partnership with Nissan.

