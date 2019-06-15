Business / Corporate

Company in China-Taiwan group forgoes assistance to Japan Display, leaving bailout up in the air

Kyodo

A Taiwanese company that is part of a consortium planning to offer bailout funds to struggling Japan Display Inc. has decided to forgo providing the funds, sources said Saturday.

The move deepens uncertainty over whether the maker of smartphone screens and Apple Inc. supplier can be rebuilt.

The company was awaiting an investment of up to ¥80 billion ($737 million) from the Chinese-Taiwanese consortium starting later this month. But the consortium, which groups China’s Harvest Tech Investment Management Co., Taiwanese panel-maker TPK Holding Co. and a Taiwanese fund, did not give notice by Friday, as had been expected, that it had formally decided on the capital injection. It was not immediately clear which entity decided to back out of the plan.

Japan Display incurred a group net loss for the fifth straight year in fiscal 2018 through March, posting red ink of ¥109.43 billion on sales of ¥636.66 billion, down 11.3 percent from a year earlier, because of falling demand from its main client Apple.

Japan Display has started negotiations to secure alternative investors, according to the sources.

The manufacturer was established in 2012 following the merger of the display operations of Sony Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba Corp. with support from state-backed fund INCJ Ltd.

It struck a bailout deal in April this year with the consortium, under which the ¥80 billion was to be invested through the issuance of common shares and convertible bonds with share acquisition rights.

As part of its restructuring, Japan Display has decided to cut 1,200 jobs, a quarter of its total workforce in Japan, and suspend operations at its plant in Ishikawa Prefecture from July to September in an effort to lower fixed costs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Former chemistry teacher Zhong Huijuan becomes richest self-made woman in Asia
Two days ago, Zhong Huijuan wasn't even the richest person in her family. Now she has become the wealthiest self-made woman in Asia with a $10.5 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billi...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shake hands after their joint news conference at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran on Wednesday.
Mideast tanker attacks jolt oil-dependent Asia
The blasts detonated far from the bustling megacities of Asia, but the attack this week on two tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz hits at the heart of the region's oil import-dependent econo...
Renault CEO Thierry Bollore (from left), Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko attend a news conference at Nissan Global Headquarters in Yokohama on March 12.
Nissan weighs giving some seats on planned oversight committee to Renault
Nissan Motor Co. is considering giving its alliance partner Renault SA some seats on planned oversight committees after the French automaker expressed discontent with the envisioned governance r...

, , , , ,