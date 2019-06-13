Demonstrators in Tokyo show support for Hong Kong protests against extradition bill

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on Thursday to show support for those in Hong Kong speaking out against a controversial extradition bill that has sparked violent street protests.

The organizer said more than 300 people joined the protest rally in Tokyo.

A massive protest broke out in Hong Kong on Sunday over a plan introduced by pro-Beijing leaders that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

Debate over the bill was postponed after protestors surrounded the city’s Legislative Council on Thursday.

In Tokyo, hundreds gathered in front of the Hong Kong government building — signs in hand and the Japanese and Hong Kong flags blowing in the wind together — to support those fighting to stop the bill.

“Many of my friends in Hong Kong have gotten hurt at the protests. It’s unbearable to watch. I had to do something about it,” said Mandy Tang, 19, an exchange student from Hong Kong who started attending a Japanese-language school in Tokyo in September. “Everyone is fighting back home so I will, too.”

In Hong Kong, not everyone can take part in the protests even if they want to. The people who can’t, Tang said, are wearing white ribbons to show their support.

Tang herself spent most of the night on Wednesday cutting and folding and pinning 96 of these ribbons. She handed them to other protestors on Thursday.

“Hong Kong is dangerous right now but I want to go home,” she said. “I want to fight with my friends.”

The protest Thursday at the Hong Kong government building would be followed by another demonstration in Tokyo’s Shibuya downtown area. Both events, according to Mitsuhiro Hayashida, 27, were born from social media.

“There are no organizers, more like a series of tweets and Instagram posts that eventually led to this protest,” Hayashida said.

“People my age are spilling blood fighting against police for their freedom,” he said. “What we can do here in Japan is show them that they’re not alone.”