Japanese car rental firm to install dash cams in all new vehicles in effort to deter dangerous driving

Nippon Rent-A-Car Service Inc. said Monday it will start installing dashboard cameras in all new vehicles from July as part of its efforts to deter reckless driving.

The company said it will be the first car rental outfit in Japan to install dash cams in all new vehicles, and it expects them to enhance its market appeal as well as help determine who is at fault in the event of an accident.

All Nippon Rent-A-Car vehicles will be installed with a recording device by the spring of 2021, it said.

The company said around 40 percent of the some 37,000 rental vehicles it has, including trucks, have dash cams installed as of April.

Sales of dash cams have been rising steadily in Japan, growing 28 percent to 1.39 million units in 2018, according to market research firm GfK Japan.

