Rugby World Cup organizers offer refunds to those affected by mix-up between Yokohama and Aichi

The organizing committee for the Rugby World Cup 2019 said Friday it has offered refunds or equivalent seating to customers who bought semifinal tickets listed for the wrong venue on the official ticketing website.

During a 2½ hour period Wednesday, the semifinal scheduled for Oct. 27 at International Stadium Yokohama was erroneously advertised on the site as taking place at City of Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.

While the error was displayed, 346 ticket account holders bought a total of 911 tickets for the incorrectly listed match, the organizers said.

“Customers who purchased tickets have since been offered the choice of receiving either the same ticket quantity and price category for (the semifinal) at International Stadium Yokohama or a complete refund,” the organizers said Friday in a statement.

The venue mix-up was the result of human error during maintenance of the official site. Online sales were temporarily suspended while the problem was fixed.