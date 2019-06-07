People walk past a poster promoting the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, one of the municipalities across the country that will host teams from abroad. | KYODO

National

Rugby World Cup organizers offer refunds to those affected by mix-up between Yokohama and Aichi

Kyodo

The organizing committee for the Rugby World Cup 2019 said Friday it has offered refunds or equivalent seating to customers who bought semifinal tickets listed for the wrong venue on the official ticketing website.

During a 2½ hour period Wednesday, the semifinal scheduled for Oct. 27 at International Stadium Yokohama was erroneously advertised on the site as taking place at City of Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.

While the error was displayed, 346 ticket account holders bought a total of 911 tickets for the incorrectly listed match, the organizers said.

“Customers who purchased tickets have since been offered the choice of receiving either the same ticket quantity and price category for (the semifinal) at International Stadium Yokohama or a complete refund,” the organizers said Friday in a statement.

The venue mix-up was the result of human error during maintenance of the official site. Online sales were temporarily suspended while the problem was fixed.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Upper House unanimously passes a bill Friday to strengthen monitoring of the hiring of workers with disabilities.
Japan passes law to beef up checks on hiring of workers with disabilities after quota scandal
The Diet on Friday passed a bill to strengthen monitoring of the hiring of disabled workers after government ministries and agencies were found last year to have inflated their hiring figures to me...
A U.S. military plane and a Japan Coast Guard boat search for a missing Air Self-Defense Force F-35A fighter jet on April 10 after it crashed in the Pacific off Aomori Prefecture during an exercise the previous day.
Remains of Japan ASDF pilot found, two months after F-35A fighter crash off Aomori
Remains of the pilot of an Air Self-Defense Force F-35A stealth jet fighter that went missing off Aomori Prefecture on April 9 have been retrieved from the ocean, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya sai...
The Diet on Friday passed a revision to the Civil Code to expand the scope of children subject to the special adoption program that allows children to be legally registered to their adoptive parents, with previous ties to their biological parents erased.
Japan's adoption rules changed to allow older kids' ties to biological parents to be severed
The Diet on Friday passed a revision to increase the upper age limit at which a child can be adopted under a special system that allows ties to their biological parents to be severed. Formerly, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk past a poster promoting the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, one of the municipalities across the country that will host teams from abroad. | KYODO

, , , ,