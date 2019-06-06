This artist's image shows the shell of an electric SUV Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. will develop jointly. The two companies will sell the vehicle under both their brand names. | TOYOTA MOTOR/SUBARU / VIA KYODO

Business / Corporate

Toyota and Subaru agree to jointly develop electric SUVs

Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. said Thursday they have agreed to jointly develop an electric sports utility vehicle to be sold under each company’s brand.

The two automakers said they will co-develop a platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles for midsize and large passenger cars. They plan to combine their strengths, including Subaru’s all-wheel-drive technologies and Toyota’s know-how in vehicle electrification.

The two companies aim to start selling the co-developed vehicle by the mid-2020s in the United States and other major auto markets, sources close to the matter said.

Toyota and Subaru have been collaborating in development, production and sales since 2005. As part of their cooperation, they began selling their jointly developed sports car, branded by Toyota as the 86 and Subaru the BRZ, in both the domestic market and in the U.S. in 2012.

The latest move comes as automakers have been pursuing car connectivity, autonomous or assisted driving, new mobility or car-sharing and electric powertrains and components.

“Both Subaru and Toyota are required to conduct technological development with a sense of speed across a broader-than-ever spectrum of initiatives,” the two companies said in a statement.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar stuck in narrow range around ¥108.20 in Tokyo trading
The dollar drifted in a tight range around ¥108.20 in Tokyo trading Thursday, amid a lack of major incentives. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.23-27, almost unchanged from ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks turn lower amid vigilance over U.S.-Mexico tariff talks
Stocks fell back in slow trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, as investors retreated to the sidelines to see developments associated with tariff negotiations between the United States a...
Finance Minister Taro Aso briefs reporters on May 28.
Japan holds its own debate on Modern Monetary Theory
The hottest economic doctrine around says governments should stop worrying and learn to love their public debt. Japan has been more relaxed than most — but a looming tax hike suggests it may be abo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This artist's image shows the shell of an electric SUV Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. will develop jointly. The two companies will sell the vehicle under both their brand names. | TOYOTA MOTOR/SUBARU / VIA KYODO

, , , ,