Rarely noticed by neighbors, Kawasaki man behind mass stabbing said to have had short fuse

KAWASAKI - Neighbors said they knew little about the man who killed himself after going on a stabbing rampage that left two dead and 17 others injured Tuesday morning at a school bus stop in Kawasaki.

Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, had very few dealings with his neighbors although one thought he was short-tempered.

The rampage occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on a street near Noborito Station on JR East’s Nambu Line and Odakyu Electric Railway Co.’s Odakyu Odawara Line.

Forty minutes before the incident that ended when he stabbed himself in the neck, Iwasaki said good morning to a female neighbor, a rare and unusual occurrence, she said. He then went in the direction of a nearby station.

The two had a troubling interaction, according to the neighbor, when Iwasaki rang her doorbell early one morning last summer to complain that a branch from her garden that had grown over the sidewalk had hit him in the eye.

Iwasaki is said to have attended to local elementary and junior high schools, though few people knew much about him, with one man saying his mother recently mentioned she had seen him for the first time in a long time.

“I can’t believe he would cause such a horrible incident,” said another female neighbor, who added that she had seen him walking a few days ago looking down and carrying some shopping bags.

A newspaper deliveryman said he had initially believed that the only people living at Iwasaki’s home were an elderly couple, but recalled seeing a large amount of youth magazines lined up outside the house three or four months ago on a paper recycling day.

