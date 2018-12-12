Hong Kong man arrested after setting fire to newspapers in front of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
People observe a silent prayer at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Aug. 15, the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Hong Kong man arrested after setting fire to newspapers in front of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Kyodo

A man claiming to be from Hong Kong was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to newspapers at the front gate of war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, at around 7 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of trespassing, and are questioning a woman who was accompanying him and who also claims to be from Hong Kong.

The fire was extinguished and there was no damage to shrine buildings, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

Yasukuni Shrine — viewed by many as a symbol of Japan’s wartime militarism — has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, both of which suffered at the hands of Japanese aggression before and during World War II. Along with millions of war dead, the Shinto shrine honors convicted Class-A war criminals.

In November 2015, a 28-year-old South Korean man set off a small explosive in one of the shrine’s bathrooms, damaging the public toilet’s ceilings. In December 2011, a 37-year-old Chinese man poured gasoline on a 13-meter-high gate column at the shrine, setting it alight.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Officials from NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., hold a news conference Tuesday at the company headquarters in Tokyo after a senior employee was fired for fraudulent receipt of allowances.
NHK fires senior employee over fraudulent receipt of allowances
NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., has fired a senior employee Tuesday at its broadcasting station in Obihiro, Hokkaido, for fraudulently receiving ¥5,242,160 in allowances. The allowa...
Image Not Available
Japan ranks third in willingness to accept more immigrants, 27-nation survey shows
Japan is the third-most willing country to accept immigrants, a 27-nation survey by the Pew Research Center showed Monday. According to the U.S. research institution's survey, conducted i...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan foreign minister repeatedly ignores questions over Russia-held islands ahead of possible WW...
In a rare scene, Foreign Minister Taro Kono repeatedly ignored questions by reporters at a Tuesday news conference over four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that are also claimed by Japan as talk...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People observe a silent prayer at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Aug. 15, the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. | KYODO

, ,