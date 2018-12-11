Lawson tests fried chicken-dispensing robot in Tokyo

Major convenience store chain Lawson Inc. began experimenting Tuesday with a hot-and-ready food-dispensing robot that looks like its famous mascot, Karaage-kun, at an outlet in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. Karaage refers to Japanese fried chicken.

The robot, Dekitate (ready-to-eat) Karaage-kun Robo, can prepare food quickly as well as increase efficiency among workers. Depending on the results of the trial, it may be used to make other kinds of fried food as well, according to Lawson.

The robot is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that allows it to fry food in just over a minute. Originally, it used to take six minutes to prepare the food, which was kept warm until a customer made an order. Since the new robot is faster, the food is prepared after the order is placed and served fresh.

Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu said he wants to “maximize efficiency and minimize food preparation time.”

The trial, which is only held during the daytime, will run until Dec. 28 at the Lawson outlet located inside the TOC Osaki Building near Osaki Station.