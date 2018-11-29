South Korea’s top court orders Mitsubishi Heavy to pay compensation over wartime labor
Plaintiffs in a wartime labor case involving Mitsubishi Heavy Industries head toward South Korea's Supreme Court in Seoul on Thursday. | KYODO

South Korea’s top court orders Mitsubishi Heavy to pay compensation over wartime labor

Kyodo

SEOUL – South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay damages to two groups of South Koreans over wartime labor.

The rulings follow a similar order by the top court last month against another Japanese firm, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., and cast further clouds over strained ties between South Korea and Japan.

The Japanese government, which views the issue of compensation over Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula as already settled, reacted almost immediately to Thursday’s rulings, with Foreign Minister Taro Kono decrying them as “extremely regrettable.”

Tokyo takes the position that the issue was settled under a bilateral accord attached to a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between the two countries. The accord stipulates that issues relating to property and claims between the two countries and their peoples have been settled “completely and finally.”

But the top court determined in Thursday’s rulings that the right of victims to claim damages was not terminated by the accord.

The rulings upheld the decision by lower courts that ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay damages to two sets of groups each consisting of five South Korean plaintiffs over their labor in Japan.

