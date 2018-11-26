Six found dead in Miyazaki; police launch murder probe

Six bodies, including that of an elementary school girl, were discovered Monday at a home in Miyazaki Prefecture, the police said.

Officers arrived at the home in Takachiho to find a dead woman outside, as well as the bodies of two men, a woman, a boy and the young girl inside the house.

Authorities went to the house after receiving a call from a family member who said all of his calls there went unanswered.

The house was owned by Yasuo Iiboshi, 72, and the body of a man found later Monday under a bridge around 3 kilometers from the house may be that of his son, the police said.

The Miyazaki Prefectural Police said they are treating the investigation as a murder case.