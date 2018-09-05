5,000 typhoon-stranded people transported from Kansai airport by boat

About 5,000 people stranded at Kansai International Airport due to a powerful typhoon that ripped through western Japan were being transported out Wednesday via a high-speed boat.

Typhoon Jebi on Tuesday caused the airport to close due to strong winds and high waves that also pushed a ship into a bridge linking the airport with the mainland. The typhoon left at least seven people dead and more than 200 injured.

A high-speed boat that links Kansai airport with nearby Kobe airport with regular services began transporting stranded passengers and others there Wednesday morning on special runs. The boat can carry 110 people at a time.

The Kansai airport operator said those stranded at the airport may also be transported by bus to the mainland using lanes not affected by the ship’s impact with the bridge.

Due to the typhoon on Tuesday, the airport’s runway and the basement floor of a terminal building were flooded, and all of its runway and taxiway areas were closed.

Jebi became the first typhoon categorized as “very strong” by the weather agency to make landfall on Japan’s main islands since 1993, when a powerful typhoon left 48 people dead or missing.