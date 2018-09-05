5,000 typhoon-stranded people transported from Kansai airport by boat
People who were stranded at Kansai International Airport arrive at Kobe Airport Wednesday morning by high-speed ferry. | KYODO

5,000 typhoon-stranded people transported from Kansai airport by boat

Kyodo

OSAKA – About 5,000 people stranded at Kansai International Airport due to a powerful typhoon that ripped through western Japan were being transported out Wednesday via a high-speed boat.

Typhoon Jebi on Tuesday caused the airport to close due to strong winds and high waves that also pushed a ship into a bridge linking the airport with the mainland. The typhoon left at least seven people dead and more than 200 injured.

A high-speed boat that links Kansai airport with nearby Kobe airport with regular services began transporting stranded passengers and others there Wednesday morning on special runs. The boat can carry 110 people at a time.

The Kansai airport operator said those stranded at the airport may also be transported by bus to the mainland using lanes not affected by the ship’s impact with the bridge.

Due to the typhoon on Tuesday, the airport’s runway and the basement floor of a terminal building were flooded, and all of its runway and taxiway areas were closed.

Jebi became the first typhoon categorized as “very strong” by the weather agency to make landfall on Japan’s main islands since 1993, when a powerful typhoon left 48 people dead or missing.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Education ministry officials Tuesday announce the results of a survey conducted on medical universities.
More men pass entrance exams than women at 80% of Japan's medical schools: survey
A government survey showed on Tuesday that men passed entrance exams more than women at nearly 80 percent of medical schools polled after a medical university in Tokyo admitted last month to alteri...
A truck lies on its side in the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Jebi in the Suminoe Ward of Osaka on Tuesday evening.
LIVEBLOG: Updates on Typhoon Jebi
Live updates from The Japan Times newsroom and social media about Typhoon Jebi —  the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years.
High waves are observed at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, on Tuesday as Typhoon Jebi approaches western Japan.
Typhoon Jebi, most powerful to hit Japan in 25 years, leaves trail of destruction in Kansai region
Typhoon Jebi — the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years — slammed into the western part of the country on Tuesday, killing at least seven and injuring more than 200, disrupting transporta...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People who were stranded at Kansai International Airport arrive at Kobe Airport Wednesday morning by high-speed ferry. | KYODO

, , ,