‘Very strong’ typhoon poised to make landfall in Shikoku or Kii Peninsula in afternoon
Monitors show the projected course of Typhoon Jebi at JR Osaka Station Monday night. Some train services in western Japan were suspended Tuesday as the powerful typhoon is on course to hit the region. | KYODO

‘Very strong’ typhoon poised to make landfall in Shikoku or Kii Peninsula in afternoon

Kyodo

Powerful typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and strong winds in both western and eastern regions of the country and airlines canceling more than 600 flights.

Typhoon Jebi is expected to come very close to the main island of Shikoku or the Kii Peninsula around noon and make landfall there, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency, which also warned of high waves, has called on the public to be vigilant against flooding and mudslides caused by the typhoon.

Categorized as “very strong” based on its top wind speeds, Jebi would be the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993 if it maintains its force, an agency official said at a press conference Monday.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jebi was traveling about 130 km south of Cape Ashizuri in Kochi Prefecture at a speed of about 35 kph. It was packing winds of up to 216 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center.

Japan has been hit by a succession of typhoons recently, with western parts of the country devastated by massive flooding and landslides that left more than 220 people dead in July.

The agency said the typhoon is expected to pass over the Sea of Japan by late Tuesday and move northward, and by Wednesday morning, weaken to an extratropical cyclone.

As western Japan braces for Jebi, domestic airlines have decided to cancel local and international flights mainly scheduled to depart and arrive in airports in western and central Japan.

Railways were also affected, with some shinkansen trains halting services.

In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, up to 500 mm of rain may fall in central Japan and up to 400 mm in western Japan.

Strong gusts of up to 216 kph could hit some parts in western Japan, the agency said.

The typhoon is unlikely to come close to the Japanese capital.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Atsushi Sakima, a candidate for Okinawa governor, speaks during a press conference in Naha, Okinawa, on Monday.
Abe's pick in Okinawa governor's race mum on U.S. Futenma base relocation
A major candidate running for governor of Okinawa in an election this month with the backing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Liberal Democratic Party did not clarify his stand on the single mo...
A satellite image as of Monday morning shows Typhoon Jebi moving toward western Japan.
Powerful Typhoon Jebi on course to hit western or central Japan on Tuesday
Western Japan was bracing for the strongest typhoon in 25 years on Monday as Typhoon Jebi took aim at Shikoku. Jebi, the 21st typhoon of the season, was expected to make landfall on Shikoku or t...
Image Not Available
Bodies of missing mother and infant found near Hyogo campsite
Police on Monday have found the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her two-month-old baby on the coastline of Akaho, Hyogo Prefecture, which faces the Seto Inland Sea. The pair had gone missing o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Monitors show the projected course of Typhoon Jebi at JR Osaka Station Monday night. Some train services in western Japan were suspended Tuesday as the powerful typhoon is on course to hit the region. | KYODO

, , , , ,