‘Very strong’ typhoon poised to make landfall in Shikoku or Kii Peninsula in afternoon

Powerful typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and strong winds in both western and eastern regions of the country and airlines canceling more than 600 flights.

Typhoon Jebi is expected to come very close to the main island of Shikoku or the Kii Peninsula around noon and make landfall there, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency, which also warned of high waves, has called on the public to be vigilant against flooding and mudslides caused by the typhoon.

Categorized as “very strong” based on its top wind speeds, Jebi would be the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993 if it maintains its force, an agency official said at a press conference Monday.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jebi was traveling about 130 km south of Cape Ashizuri in Kochi Prefecture at a speed of about 35 kph. It was packing winds of up to 216 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center.

Japan has been hit by a succession of typhoons recently, with western parts of the country devastated by massive flooding and landslides that left more than 220 people dead in July.

The agency said the typhoon is expected to pass over the Sea of Japan by late Tuesday and move northward, and by Wednesday morning, weaken to an extratropical cyclone.

As western Japan braces for Jebi, domestic airlines have decided to cancel local and international flights mainly scheduled to depart and arrive in airports in western and central Japan.

Railways were also affected, with some shinkansen trains halting services.

In the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, up to 500 mm of rain may fall in central Japan and up to 400 mm in western Japan.

Strong gusts of up to 216 kph could hit some parts in western Japan, the agency said.

The typhoon is unlikely to come close to the Japanese capital.