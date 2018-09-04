Hokkaido town’s ‘Road to Heaven’ becomes popular tourist attraction

Kyodo

SAPPORO – A 28-kilometer stretch of road dubbed the “Road to Heaven” in the town of Shari, Hokkaido, is drawing attention as a new tourist destination.

“It’s a spectacular view, just what you’d expect in Hokkaido,” said Yusuke Sakamoto, 41, who came to see the road with his family from Sakura, Chiba Prefecture. “It looks like the road stretches on forever.”

According to officials from Shari town, the road, which stretches to neighboring Koshimizu town, started to become popular among tourists about five years ago. In mid-to-late September, the sun appears to go down just at the tip of the road.

The town is promoting the attraction, as well as building an observation point and a parking space for tourists who go to see it.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

High waves are observed at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, on Tuesday as Typhoon Jebi approaches western Japan.
Typhoon Jebi, most powerful to hit Japan in 25 years, makes landfall, threatening heavy rains and...
Typhoon Jebi — the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years — clipped Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan on Tuesday, heading north-northeast, disrupting transportation and l...
Arrows point to the fuel tanks of an F-16 fighter jet from U.S. Misawa Air Base in this August 2017 photo. Local fishermen in Aomori Prefecture have decided to seek about ¥93 million in damages over the dumping of fuel tanks by an F-16 from the base in February of this year.
Fishermen to seek ¥93 million in damages over February dumping of fuel tanks by U.S. fighter...
Fishermen in northeastern Japan are set to seek about ¥93 million in damages over the February dumping of fuel tanks by a U.S. fighter jet, which forced them to halt fishing, a local Defens...
A tourist takes a photo of the head of a tuna fish at a shop in the Tsukiji outer market, located just outside the famous wholesale fish market in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, in January 2017. While the inner market is soon to be relocated to the nearby Toyosu area, shops at the outer market will remain.
Tsukiji outer market launches campaign to tell people it is staying put
With Tokyo's iconic Tsukiji wholesale food market gearing up for an October relocation, many people believe the adjacent shopping area, known as the Tsukiji outer market, will also depart.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A truck drives on what has been dubbed the 'Road to Heaven,' which is becoming a new tourist destination in the Hokkaido town of Shari. | KYODO

,