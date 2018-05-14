Girl dead after man with knife attacks family of four at Chiba eatery before being subdued by staff

Four family members were stabbed by a man with a knife at a restaurant in the city of Chiba on Sunday night and one of them, a girl about 6 years old, died, police said.

The girl’s father told the police that the man was a relative of the girl’s mother and had been part of the family group that went to an izakaya restaurant, according to the police.

The girl was taken to a hospital unconscious and later pronounced dead. She sustained stab wounds in her back, and died from massive bleeding, the police said.

Her father was wounded in his thigh and mother in the upper half of her body. The girl’s younger sister, about 1 year old, sustained minor wounds on her head and face, but none of their wounds is life threatening, the police said.

The alleged assailant, whose name has not been provided by the police, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. The man is making incomprehensible remarks, and the police are trying to determine if he is competent enough to be held criminally liable.

The man is believed to be a former Chiba assemblyman, investigative sources said.

According to the police, the man came to the restaurant with the family, and the incident occurred after they went into a private room at the restaurant.

The girl’s father told the police that the man suddenly raised his voice in anger and started stabbing the family.

The family outing was an occasion to get together with the man, who was visiting from Okinawa, the police quoted the father as saying.

According to the izakaya operator, staff noticed the noise in the private room and apprehended the man.

The manager of a nearby restaurant said he noticed something was going on when he heard ambulances and police cars coming. “I also heard loud screaming,” he said.