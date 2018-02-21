North Koreans backed out of chance to have meeting with Pence at Olympics

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was prepared to meet with a top North Korean delegation during his visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this month but was rebuffed by the North at the last minute, the State Department said Tuesday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told The Japan Times in an emailed statement that Pence “was ready to take this opportunity to drive home the necessity of North Korea abandoning its illicit ballistic missile and nuclear programs.”

“During the Vice President’s recent visit to South Korea to demonstrate allied resolve and support American athletes, the possibility arose of a brief meeting with the North Korean delegation leaders,” Nauert said.

“At the last minute, DPRK officials decided not to go forward with the meeting,” she added, using the acronym for the North’s formal name. “We regret their failure to seize this opportunity.”

Any meeting likely would have been with North Korea’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam, and leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister and close adviser, Kim Yo Jong.

The Washington Post had earlier reported the nixed meeting, saying that the North Korean decision to withdraw from the meeting came after Pence used his trip to denounce their nuclear ambitions and announce the “toughest and most aggressive” sanctions against the regime to date, while also taking steps to further shore up U.S. alliances with Japan and South Korea.

The Post quoted Nick Ayers, Pence’s chief of staff, as saying that the North had “dangled a meeting in hopes of the Vice President softening his message, which would have ceded the world stage for their propaganda during the Olympics,” adding that specific events Pence had held to highlight human rights abuses by Pyongyang had also played a role in the meeting’s sudden cancellation.

“North Korea would have strongly preferred the vice president not use the world stage to call attention to those absolute facts or to display our strong alliance with those committed to the maximum pressure campaign,” Ayers said. “But as we’ve said from day one about the trip: this administration will stand in the way of Kim’s desire to whitewash their murderous regime with nice photo ops at the Olympics.”