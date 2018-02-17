Teen phenom Fujii, 15, beats highest-ranked shogi player Habu at Tokyo tournament

Sota Fujii, Japan’s youngest professional shogi player, defeated Yoshiharu Habu, holder of one of the most prestigious shogi titles, in their first official face-off in a semifinal tournament match Saturday.

The 15-year-old Fujii, who became a shogi sensation by setting a record of 29 consecutive professional wins last year, claimed victory over Habu, 47, in the Asahi Cup tournament in Tokyo, coming closer to becoming the youngest champion of an official tournament.

Fujii will face the winner of a match between Toshiaki Kubo, who holds the second-highest rank of eighth dan, and Akihito Hirose, a ninth-dan player and Osho title holder, in the final being held later Saturday, aiming to win the tournament at 15 years and 6 months.

The Asahi Cup is a quick-play tournament with each player given a time of 40 minutes and is open to all ranks, including amateurs.

The current record of youngest win of a tournament organized by the Japan Shogi Association is held by Hifumi Kato, who won the“Roku Go Yon Dan” tournament, predecessor of the current Kio title, in 1955 at the age of 15 years and 10 months.

The teenage phenom’s race to claim the all-time record for consecutive wins in shogi captivated the country last year, inspiring brisk sales of children’s books about shogi and more young people to play the board game.

The feat was achieved on June 26 as he extended his unbeaten record since his debut in December 2016 to 29, breaking the record of 28 straight wins set in 1987 by Hiroshi Kamiya.

The successful run sparked an interest unseen since 1996 when Habu made a clean sweep to hold all seven top shogi titles at once.

Fujii, in the second-lowest rank of fifth dan, and Habu, the winner of the prestigious Ryuo title and a ninth-dan player, have only previously met in two unofficial matches, with one win apiece.

Fujii earned a spot in the semifinal match after a win over Amahiko Sato, holder of the Meijin master title, the most prestigious along with the Ryuo title currently held by Habu, in a quarterfinal match on Jan. 14. It was his first official win over any title holder.

Habu reached another high last December, capturing the Ryuo title for the seventh time overall and becoming the first-ever champion to hold eisei lifetime honors in each of seven major titles. Eisei is an honorific title used after retirement.

The honor is only given for each title after a player has cleared certain conditions, such as the number of consecutive titles won or the overall number of times the player has held the title.

There are eight major titles in shogi but the condition for receiving the eisei honor for the Eio championship, which was elevated last year to join the elite group, has yet to be announced.

The government on Tuesday bestowed the People’s Honor Award on Habu, making him the first recipient of the prize in the world of shogi.

Commonly known as Japanese chess, shogi can be more complicated than chess. Players, given 20 pieces each, can reuse the pieces captured from their opponent and introduce them back into the game as their own.

The game, in which players attempt to capture their opponent’s king piece, is thought to have originated from the ancient Indian game of “chaturanga.”

In the shogi world, professionals are ranked between fourth dan, the lowest, and ninth dan, the highest in a six-level system. There are around 200 active and retired professional shogi players, the Japan Shogi Association said.