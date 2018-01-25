Survey finds records remain for past sterilizations of 2,700 in Japan under scrapped eugenics law

Local authorities in Japan have kept the list of names of about 2,700 men and women who underwent sterilization under the eugenic protection law that existed for decades until 1996, a survey by Kyodo News found Thursday.

The number constitutes only 10 percent of the overall 25,000 people who had their reproductive capacity removed due to mental or other diseases. But the data may still help the victims in their quest for compensation from the government.

In the first such case in Japan, a woman in her 60s plans to file a lawsuit on Tuesday against the state to seek compensation over her forced sterilization under the 1948 eugenic protection law.

The mentally handicapped woman in Miyagi Prefecture was a teenage girl when she was taken to a hospital without any explanation and forced to undergo the surgery, according to sources close to the matter.

The Sendai Bar Association in Miyagi will set up a call center on the issue in February and is asking for other bar associations nationwide to do the same thing, a move that may encourage other victims to also take action to demand compensation.

According to the survey by Kyodo News, 19 prefectures, such as Hokkaido, Saitama and Chiba, have kept records listing the names and other information of 2,707 people who are believed to have been subject to sterilization.

The information includes fees for surgery and hospitalization expenses.

Of the 2,707 listed in the records, 1,858 people underwent sterilization apparently without consent, while six gave their approval. Others are unsure whether the operation was carried out with their consent.

By sex, 780 were male and 1,916 were female, while information was not disclosed on 11 people.

The survey, however, found that nearly 90 percent of the overall 25,000 people may not have their data preserved by the prefectures, with many records likely to have been scrapped.

“It may be difficult to look into what actually happened at that time and also to seek an apology and compensation (from the state),” an expert on the issue said.

The survey covered all 47 prefectures.

The eugenic protection law authorized the sterilization of people with mental disabilities and illness or hereditary disorders to prevent births of “inferior” offspring. It also allowed for forcible abortions.

The legislation, which drew on a similar Nazi Germany law, was scrapped in 1996 and replaced by the maternal protection law, from which the controversial clauses were removed.

Germany and Sweden had similar eugenics laws and the governments there have apologized for the practice and paid compensation to the victims.

In 2016, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women recommended that Japan adopt “specific measures aimed at providing all victims of forced sterilizations with assistance to access legal remedies and provide them with compensation and rehabilitative services.”