Osaka arcade chief and six staff held over alleged rigging of crane games

The operator and six employees of Osaka-based arcade chain were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of defrauding four customers of ¥470,000 ($4,150) by encouraging them to play rigged crane game machines.

The four victims, all women in their 20s, paid between ¥500 and ¥10,000 each time they attempted to win prizes, but the claws of the cranes were set up to make success impossible.

The women were attempting to win prizes ranging from stuffed animals to expensive items such as tablet computers.

Before making what is believed to be Japan’s first crackdown on a fraudulent arcade merchandiser, the police said they had received complaints from more than 30 people since 2015, with some saying they could “never win” on arcade machines run by Amusement Trust. The amount of damages sought totaled some ¥6 million.

After the police arrested operator Takeshi Odaira, 33, and the employees, who are in their 20s and 30s, they started getting similar complaints from across Japan. In response, police searched five arcades in Osaka and Kyoto.

Some suspects admitted to targeting tourists because they were less likely to complain to the police.

The suspects were also quoted as telling investigators they used a manual that outlined how to get customers hooked on the games. The manual recommended that customers initially be given free games to draw them in while being egged on by the staff and told not to “back down now or your money will be wasted.”

Some people spent so much time playing the crane games they had to withdraw money from banks or fund the habit by borrowing from short-term lenders.

Amusement Trust President Odaira denied the allegations, saying he has “never given such instructions.”

As of Monday, the Osaka police had received more than 100 reports of similar cases involving crane games from across the country, with one person claiming to have been swindled out of ¥1.65 million.