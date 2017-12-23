Sharp to add three co-CEOs on Jan. 1
Sharp to add three co-CEOs on Jan. 1

OSAKA – Sharp Corp. said Saturday it will appoint three co-CEOs on Jan. 1 to lead the electronics maker alongside its sole CEO and President Tai Jeng-wu.

The new chief executive officers, all chosen from within Sharp’s upper management, will be candidates to succeed Tai, who was dispatched last year by its Taiwanese parent, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., to turn the struggling company around.

Each of the four will be responsible for a key business or region. Tai will personally take charge of the 8K ultrahigh-definition display business. Executive Vice President Katsuaki Nomura, who presently holds the title of chief operating officer, will continue to head the corporate strategic planning division and will oversee the Japanese market.

Executive Vice President Yoshihisa Ishida will lead artificial intelligence-equipped appliances and the U.S. and European markets, while Executive Officer Toshiaki Takayama will be in charge of the Chinese market.

