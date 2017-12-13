Probe into maglev bid obstruction at Obayashi Corp. extends to two more firms

Prosecutors questioned executives from Shimizu Corp. and Taisei Corp. on a voluntary basis following alleged bidding obstruction by Obayashi Corp. in connection with the maglev train project, sources said Wednesday.

The three major construction firms and Kajima Corp. won contracts for 15 out of 22 projects related to the advanced high-speed train system that is expected to enable travel between Osaka and Tokyo in about an hour.

A special investigation squad from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has already quizzed executives at Obayashi and Kajima over alleged fraud in the bidding process where an Obayashi-led consortium won a ¥9 billion ($79 million) contract in April 2016 to build an emergency exit.

The prosecutors will investigate whether there were abnormalities in similar tenders related to the ¥9 trillion next-generation high-speed train project, the sources said.

The construction work has been ordered by Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), the operator of the world’s first project to use superconducting magnetic levitation technology. The train will travel at a top speed of 500 kph, much faster than current shinkansen bullet trains.

In 2015, JR Tokai issued a tender to build an emergency exit in Nagoya to be used in the event of an accident or fire. Obayashi and its joint venture partners Toda Corp. and JR Tokai Construction Co. received the order following a two-phase screening.

Obayashi secured three further orders. Kajima won three, Shimizu received four and Taisei secured four orders all to build separate sections in the maglev train project.

The prosecutors searched the headquarters of Obayashi last week on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business. A 66-year-old vice president, who presides over Obayashi’s civil engineering unit, as well as other executives of the four major construction companies have been questioned voluntarily.

A JR Tokai official is alleged to have leaked bidding information such as estimated construction costs. Obayashi is also suspected to have encouraged other major construction firms to submit higher bids, leading them to be ruled out, according to separate sources.