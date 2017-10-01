Panda cub Xiang Xiang adding weight and getting longer, checkup on 110th day shows
Xiang Xiang, the popular female giant panda cub born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, has put on 900 grams in 10 days to reach 6.9 kg, a checkup found Saturday — 110 days after her birth. | TOKYO ZOOLOGICAL PARK SOCIETY / VIA KYODO

Panda cub Xiang Xiang adding weight and getting longer, checkup on 110th day shows

Kyodo

Xiang Xiang, the female giant panda born in June at Japan’s oldest zoo, is growing well and has added 900 grams in 10 days, Ueno Zoo said Sunday.

During a checkup Saturday marking the 110th day since the cub was born, Xiang Xiang, the name chosen last week from more than 320,000 suggestions, was 68 cm long and weighed 6.9 kg. It was 65 cm long on Sept. 20.

A maxillary molar, which helps the panda crush bamboo stems, was also confirmed to have started growing along with other canine teeth, the Tokyo-based zoo said.

The cub also appears able to visually follow the movements of her keepers.

Xiang Xiang “looks straight ahead when she is walking and is probably able to see things” almost perfectly, Mikako Kaneko, a zoo official, said.

Ueno Zoo is considering letting Xiang Xiang make her public debut sometime around mid-December.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Xiang Xiang, the popular female giant panda cub born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, has put on 900 grams in 10 days to reach 6.9 kg, a checkup found Saturday — 110 days after her birth. | TOKYO ZOOLOGICAL PARK SOCIETY / VIA KYODO

, ,