As living things, bonsai require care, dedication and commitment. With that in mind, Kaori Yamada says she feels the same way toward her bonsai as pet owners may feel toward their furry friends.

“There is a feeling we can gain simply because we are taking care of this tree,” Yamada says. “When a flowering bonsai blooms, even if it's one flower, we thank it. We watered it (and) showed it love, and it rewards us with flowers.”

Yamada, 46, is one of Japan’s few women bonsai masters, living and working in Seikouen Bonsai in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture. Yamada grew up surrounded by bonsai her whole life and was expected to carry on her family's 170-year-old legacy or otherwise end it. She is now a fifth-generation bonsai master whose mission is to share her family’s accumulated knowledge with the world and make the practice more accessible.