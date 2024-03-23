By late February, Japanese news outlets began to track the sakura zensen (cherry blossom weather front) with estimated dates for when the cherry trees will enter kaika (first bloom).

Written as a pair of kanji for "open" and “flower,” the phenomenon requires a tree to have at least five or six buds fully unfurled to qualify. Long-standing custom had set April 8, the Buddha’s birthday as the height of flower-viewing in the Tokyo area, though recent and dramatic climatic changes have forced kaika to come much earlier.

Awareness of the seasons guides many aspects of Japanese culture, and nowhere is it more evident than in the kitchen and at the table. With Tokyo’s kaika imminent, sakura (cherry blossoms) take center stage as an ingredient in sweet and savory dishes alike.