From energy-saving vehicles to decarbonization projects, environmentally conscious initiatives are not new to Japan’s public transit companies. However, many fly under the radar of the general public.

This month, On: Design looks at recycled products that are manufactured in collaboration with interior goods companies and designed to rev the engines of plane and train enthusiasts with their championing of public transport aesthetics.

In 2022, Japan Airlines (JAL) dismantled two decommissioned Boeing 777 aircraft for recycling, a first in Japan. Electronics were sold as parts, metals and plastics were sent to recycling plants, and other components were offered to the general market. Only 4% of the planes ended up as waste.