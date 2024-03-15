This year has already seen unseasonably warm weather, and it seems the 桜 (sakura, cherry blossoms) are eager to show themselves. That means you’re going to have to start preparing for your 花見 (hanami, blossom viewing) parties earlier as well.

Despite its name being a simple combination of 花 (hana, flower) and 見 (mi), from the verb 見る(miru, to view), if you’ve spent any time in Japan during spring, you’ll know that 花見 isn’t as simple as looking up into the trees. Sure, there is some flower viewing at a 花見, but there may also be a ピクニック (pikunikku, picnic) with food and drink. It may serve as a work function meant to build camaraderie or a reunion with old friends. It can be a stroll alongside a 桜並木 (sakuranamiki, row of trees lining a street) or a full day in the 公園 (kōen, park) ... those two kanji in 花見 are actually doing a lot of work.

The prevailing story this year is 桜の開花は、全国的に平年並みか平年より早くなる見込みです (sakura no kaika wa, zenkoku-teki ni heinen-nami ka heinen yori hayaku naru mikomi desu, the cherry blossoms are expected to bloom earlier than average or at the average time). For Tokyoites, that means we should start to see flowers around March 20. The following week will see 開花 (kaika, first blooms) across most of the rest of the country, too, with most of Tohoku and Hokkaido seeing the blossoms in April and May.

If you haven’t heard anyone say 平年より早く (heinen yori hayaku, earlier than normal), though, you might want to take a look at a 桜開花予想 (sakura kaika yosō, cherry blossom forecast). There, you will find information on the dates for 開花 and 満開 (mankai, full blooms) in your area.

The 開 (kai) element of 開花 and 満開 comes from the verb 開く (hiraku, to open). You can use that verb to describe the flowers if you happen to spot some in bloom: いくつかの花が開いています (Ikutsuka no hana ga hiraite-imasu, A few flowers have opened). Though, the more common verb to use in this scenario would be 咲く (saku, to bloom), and a simple way to use it would be to say 桜が咲いています (sakura ga saite-imasu, the cherry blossoms are in bloom).

The 桜開花予想 is usually the basis for deciding when to set your 花見. Once you know what kind of bloom you’ll be dealing with, you can work on making sure everyone’s schedules line up. Then, all that’s left to do is to pray for いい天気 (ii tenki, good weather).

The most proper way to invite someone to see the 桜 is by asking, お花見に行きませんか？ (O-hanami ni ikimasen ka?, Would you like to go to a blossom viewing?) More casually, this invitation can be cut down to its basics: 花見行く？ (Hanami iku?, Wanna go see cherry blossoms?) But you’re better off sticking to the 〜ませんか (~masen ka) invitation structure overall. (And keep in mind that 花見 doesn’t strictly mean “blossom viewing,” it’s a whole experience.)

Improve on your invitation by adding more words and fine-tuning the verb endings to suit the situation. Try 今度お花見に行かない？ (Kondo o-hanami ni ikanai?, Do you want to go blossom viewing soon?) or 今年、お花見したいんですが、一緒にしませんか？ (Kotoshi, o-hanami shitai-n-desu ga, issho ni shimasen ka?, This year, I’d like to do a blossom viewing, shall we do one together?)

When using polite Japanese, you may want to follow up your invitation with clarification on when the 花見 can take place. Simply use the phrase, ご都合のよい日をお教えください (Go-tsugō no yoi hi o o-oshie kudasai, Please tell me a day that works for you).

A few elements in that instruction work to make it sound rather polite. The word 都合 (tsugō) means conditions, circumstances and convenience. It is frequently paired with 良い/いい (yoi/ii, good) or 悪い (warui, bad) when delivering a reason for accepting or declining an invitation, as in, 都合が悪いのですみません (tsugō ga warui node sumimasen, the circumstances are not good, I’m sorry). It’s worth noting that a response like this doesn’t necessitate any further explanation as to why the circumstances are not good — just take it as a “no, thank you” and think nothing more of it.

The phrasing of the verb 教える (oshieru, to teach/tell) in ご都合のよい日をお教えください is also worded politely, as if the instruction is being directed at someone older or of higher status, like a boss. If you’re speaking to someone who isn’t of higher status, a simple 教えてください (oshiete kudasai, please tell me) is just as polite: ご都合のよい日を教えてください.

If you receive a more casual 花見 invitation, then the follow-up might be something more simple, such as 明日はどう？ (ashita wa dō?, how is tomorrow?) or 土曜日は暇ですか? (doyōbi wa hima desu ka, are you free on Saturday?) Some key terms you will need for your response are 暇 (hima, free), 忙しい (isogashii, busy) and 予定 (yotei, schedule). If you are busy one day, it always helps to offer an alternative: すみません、今週の土曜日はちょっと予定があるので、日曜日はどうですか？忙しいですか？ (Sumimasen, konshū no doyōbi wa chotto yotei ga aru no de, nichiyōbi wa dō desu ka? Isogashii desu ka?, I’m sorry, this week’s Saturday I have a little something planned, what about Sunday? Are you busy?)

Invitations are out of the way and you’re able to make it to your favorite 花見の穴場スポット (hanami no anaba supotto, secret blossom viewing spot). Don’t hold back on your initial assessments — as much as it’s customary to say 美味しいです (oishii desu, it’s delicious) when eating at a person’s home, the first sight of 桜 usually elicits a 綺麗だなー (kirei da naa, Ah, they’re so pretty).

If you want to take your descriptive vocabulary a step further, try using adjectives such as 美しい (utsukushii, beautiful) or 華やか (hanayaka, gorgeous). For example, if you’ve unfurled your ブルーシート (burū shīto, blue picnic tarp) and you’re looking out over a river lined with 桜, it will likely be the perfect opportunity to say, 華やかな光景ですよね (Hanayakana kōkei desu yo ne, This is such a gorgeous scene, isn’t it?).

All good things must come to an end, however, and making your exit from a 花見 requires as much grace as the blossoms themselves. As you awkwardly shuffle your way to the edge of the ブルーシート, try to make your departure following on from someone else: 私も帰ります (Watashi mo kaerimasu, I’ll go home now, too).

If you’re in less of a rush, shortly after someone has left, you can say 私もそろそろ帰ろうかな (Watashi mo soro-soro kaerō kana, I guess I’ll be heading off soon, too.) Omit the “私も” (watashi mo, me, too) and just say そろそろ帰ろうかな if you’re the first to leave. Using a verb in its volitional form plus かな (kana) will indicate that you are thinking about doing that action: 飲もうかな (nomō kana, I think I’ll drink), 行こうかな (ikō kana, I think I’ll go), 今週末、花見をしようかな (konshūmatsu, hanami o shiyō kana, this weekend, I think I’ll do blossom viewing).

Using this form will soften the information, allowing you to slowly take your leave instead of abruptly saying goodbye. It’s more like asking a question out loud to yourself, which means it works even in a polite situation.

When it comes to the fleeting nature of cherry blossoms, though, it’s always best to plan your 花見 sooner rather than later. As the monk Shinran put it: “明日ありと思う心の仇桜” (Asu ari to omou kokoro no ada-zakura). Literally, this means, “Like the cherry blossom, the heart planning on tomorrow is ephemeral.” More figuratively, though, it means, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”