Nagoya has a new high-rise hotel with some of the best sweeping views in the city. Without a doubt, it will delight travelers with money to burn on its larger rooms and suites — while confounding others looking for affordable yet high-class stays.

Open from February 2024, the Royal Park Hotel Iconic Nagoya is a four-star hotel located adjacent to the city’s two-kilometer-long Hisaya-odori Park and steps away from Sakae Station. The latest addition to a growing chain of high-class hotels, it occupies the seventh and 24th through 32nd floors of the 33-story Chunichi Building, itself finishing a full remodel scheduled for completion on March 23, just days before the city’s cherry blossoms are scheduled to reach full bloom.

You won’t be able to spy many of those delicate flowers from the hotel’s top-floor rooms, but that doesn’t mean the views disappoint. All rooms at the Royal Park Hotel feature floor-to-ceiling windows with even the smallest accommodations offering commanding (yet very well soundproofed) views of Japan’s often overlooked fourth-largest city.