Nature journaling has become a popular way for city dwellers and other time-strapped people to engage with nature while improving mental health, cultivating curiosity and enriching their minds.

For the unfamiliar, nature journaling is a way of connecting to nature by organizing your observations, questions, explanations and discoveries in the pages of a notebook.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped proliferate the practice via online seminars, and now, more and more people are heading outdoors to gain real-life experiences, which experts say can help reduce stress, improve cognitive function and better equip people to handle challenges in their daily lives.