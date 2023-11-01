Origami enthusiasts across Hong Kong have been organizing monthly meet-ups to share their love of the traditional Japanese art form, which involves folding a single sheet of paper into various decorative shapes and figures.

Created by government employee Matthew Wong, the group provides a welcoming and inclusive space for individuals of all backgrounds and ages to connect, exchange ideas, and indulge in their shared passion for the minimalist craft.

The word "origami" is derived from the Japanese words "ori," meaning "folding," and "kami," meaning "paper."