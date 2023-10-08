“I think the world basically loves Thai cuisine.”

Chef Bo Songvisava is speaking to me from the lounge in the newly opened Dusit Thani Kyoto hotel, where she aims to bring a new taste of Thailand to Japan’s ancient capital. Songvisava is curating the menu of the hotel’s flagship Thai restaurant, Ayatana , alongside her husband, Dylan Jones. Their names alone are enough to pique the interest of foodies. In 2008, the pair launched Bo.lan in Bangkok with the goal of reviving traditional Thai cuisine (“Hand-pounded curry paste,” Songvisava asserts). With an emphasis on authenticity, sustainability and organic produce, their restaurant garnered a Michelin star, and Songvisava was profiled in Netflix’s “Chef’s Table,” which showcased her stubborn pursuit of quality and authenticity.

This latest project is no less bold in its vision and scope. Kyoto is a city that’s king of kaiseki, where visitors seek multicourse traditional Japanese cuisine. While the city’s international options are growing, with chic French and Italian restaurants emerging in the scene, high-end Thai is a new concept, not only for the city but for Japan as a whole.