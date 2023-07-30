From bustling night markets to refined tea houses, Taiwan is a foodie’s paradise. The main pitfall will be circumventing your own impulses. Crowding your itinerary may seem like due diligence, but it can actually lead to self-imposed gridlock that stifles spontaneity.

Native knowledge always bests an algorithm: Eat where locals eat and put trust in advice offered freely.

During my recent spring honeymoon to Taiwan, I took my own counsel. When an epicurean citizen offered to guide my partner and I, bright and early, around the Burmese morning markets of Huaxin Street in New Taipei City, needless to say we accepted. The area is vibrant with repatriated ethnic Chinese from Myanmar and southwestern China, the food culture of which pays little attention to maps either.