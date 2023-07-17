In Stockholm, it was the cookies — the black sesame, wasabi and white chocolate, or maybe the gluten-free coconut almond dark chocolate — that signaled to Beyonce’s dancers, crew and roadies that Grant Bird was back.

Bird is an English pastry chef and one of 14 culinary professionals on Beyonce’s current Renaissance World Tour, which has also employed a vegan chef and three personal chefs just for Queen B and her inner circle.

After getting COVID-19 during rehearsals in Paris, Bird had to take a weeklong break, leaving the dessert duties for the 400 to 600 crew members to two substitute chefs. By then, the crew had gotten used to his lavish desserts, which often featured a dozen different offerings at both lunch and dinner.