From ChatGPT to Bing and Bard, chatbots powered by artificial intelligence and their remarkable capabilities — translation, coding, storytelling and much more — are making headlines around the globe.
And Japan, which has long struggled to improve its citizens’ English proficiency, has embraced the trend more than many of its developed peers.
As a reporter in Japan working in both English and Japanese, I was keen to test these tools and see which might be best for my line of work, and whether they offer benefits for Japan Times readers.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.