  • AI translations of a speech by Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani yieled a range of interpretations and discrepancies in how nuances were translated. | IMAGE: USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS; JAPAN TIMES GRAPHIC
    AI translations of a speech by Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani yieled a range of interpretations and discrepancies in how nuances were translated. | IMAGE: USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS; JAPAN TIMES GRAPHIC

From ChatGPT to Bing and Bard, chatbots powered by artificial intelligence and their remarkable capabilities — translation, coding, storytelling and much more — are making headlines around the globe.

And Japan, which has long struggled to improve its citizens’ English proficiency, has embraced the trend more than many of its developed peers.

As a reporter in Japan working in both English and Japanese, I was keen to test these tools and see which might be best for my line of work, and whether they offer benefits for Japan Times readers.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW