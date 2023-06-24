The tragic deaths of five people on a tour to see the Titanic shipwreck last week have put the risks of extreme travel into focus. But despite the dangers, travel to out-there locations such as the South Pole, remote mountaintops, shark-infested waters and space is becoming more popular.

Adventure tourism is expected to bring in more than $1 trillion (about ¥143 trillion) of revenue globally by 2030, up from an expected $316.6 billion (about ¥45 trillion) in 2022, according to market research firm Grand View Research.

And as interest grows, so, too, will the number of search and rescue missions, says Mikki Hastings, president of the National Association for Search and Rescue.