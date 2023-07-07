It’s July 7 — have you felt a tinge of romance in the air?

If you did then it might be because today is 七夕 (Tanabata), the day Japan celebrates the annual reunion of folkloric lovers 織姫 (Orihime, Vega) and 彦星 (Hikoboshi, Altair) over the 天の川 (amanogawa, Milky Way).

You may have already noticed 笹飾り(sasakazari, bamboo grass decorations) out on the streets, but have you tied your wishes onto them yet? If your answer is no, then try writing your 願い事 (negaigoto, wish) vertically in Japanese on a piece of 短冊 (tanzaku, short paper) and attach one.