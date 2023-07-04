Name: Jean-Eric Paquet
Title: Ambassador of the European Union
URL: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/japan_en?s=169
Hometown: Strasbourg, France
Years in Japan: less than one

Ambassador of the European Union to Japan, Jean-Eric Paquet graduated from Robert Schuman University in Strasbourg, the official seat of the European Parliament, with a degree in international and public policies in 1988.

What’s your favorite Japanese food or drink?

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW