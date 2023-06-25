Historic sites in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa abound, such as the Potemkin Stairs, and, outside of wartime, the near-Mediterranean seaside boasts umbrella-dotted beach resorts. The city’s name also alludes to Odysseus, in reference to an ancient Greek colony on the same site, but there’s no evidence, physical nor mythical, to suggest the Ithacan king ever sailed the Black Sea.

If he had, he might have feasted on prunes stuffed with walnuts, a delicacy of the region. They are often soaked in red wine before being filled with nuts and served with double or sour cream. This version uses Japanese mirin in place of wine. Adding the sourness of thick Greek yogurt, as I’m wont to do, not only balances out this dish’s sweetness but also pays homage to the home of Homer. Delicious on their own, these stuffed prunes are also interesting as an unexpected addition to a cheese board.

As with many ingredients, it will pay dividends in the final product to use high-quality mirin, or hon-mirin. The good stuff will be golden and viscous even before being reduced, and it will taste better and require less reduction to make into a syrup.