When I arrive at the flagship store of Mustakivi in Dogo, Ehime Prefecture, I’m greeted silently by 82-year-old Ehime-born designer Fujiwo Ishimoto. He unlocks the back door to his adjoining atelier and motions for me to come in. We pass through the kiln room and enter a studio filled with ceramic pieces in various stages of completion.

Fans of Finnish brand Marimekko are likely familiar with the colorful, nature-inspired designs of Ishimoto. He created some 400 patterns and designs over his 32-year career with the company founded by Armi Ratia (1912-79), one of Finland’s most famous designers and entrepreneurs. But it was the work of another Marimekko artist that first caught Ishimoto’s attention years before he arrived in the country.

Fujiwo Ishimoto recalls arriving in Finland in 1970 and noticing that everything around him was ‘pure white.’ | LANCE HENDERSTEIN