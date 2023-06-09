The 32nd Barakura Flower Show is taking place in Barakura English Garden, Japan’s first authentic English-style garden, in Tateshina, Nagano Prefecture, until June 18.

The garden was founded in 1990 thanks to the tremendous efforts and passion of Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show medalist Kay Yamada and her family. The 10,000-square-meter garden is home to about 5,000 varieties of plants, as well as birds and insects that travel freely beyond the border of the garden, connecting the garden’s ecosystem with that of the natural environment surrounding it.

On June 1, the show’s opening ceremony was held, followed by the awards ceremony for the Container Gardening Exhibition and Show Garden organized by Kay Yamada Gardening School, a lecture, container gardening demonstration and workshop by Kay Yamada, and a reception.