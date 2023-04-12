Rene Redzepi is not a chef who does anything by halves.

That has been the recurring theme since Noma, his iconic Copenhagen restaurant, first opened 20 years ago. And it’s no different when he takes his new Nordic cuisine on the road.

For Noma’s current 10-week residency at the Ace Hotel Kyoto, Redzepi and his core kitchen crew spent months developing an entirely new menu from scratch — ditto with the all-Japanese drinks pairing menu. And Noma’s longstanding interior design team came over from Denmark to transform the dining room.