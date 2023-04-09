  • Horokudo's melonpan (melon bread) might be mistaken for the crossaints the shop also offers if not for the telltale crispy shell. | RUSSELL THOMAS
Japanese baked goods are a world unto themselves.

English bakeries, French patisseries, Catalan, Danish, Viennese — all of them have a distinct flavor honed over centuries according to exactly what the local populace considers a sweet treat.

Japanese bakeries have their own repository of accumulated wisdom, morsels adopted and adapted in an eclectic frenzy of yeast and flour. In any other country, it’d be difficult to find a bakery that stocked French croissants, Russian pirozhki and English-style loaves all under one roof. Here, anything goes.

