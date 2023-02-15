  • It's better to deliver water to houseplants at room temperature, not cold. | GETTY IMAGES
If only these houseplants could talk.

It’s easy to imagine they’d be screaming their indignation at the wintertime perches we’ve assigned them — places of painfully low light near some drafty window — in the inhospitable arid zone that is indoor heating season.

“Enough, I’m begging you!” And: “Get me out of here!”

