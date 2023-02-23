When Michelin published its 2023 guide for Tokyo in November, the city got good news: Despite Japan’s strict COVID measures, it held on to its title as dining capital of the world. Tokyo has 200 Michelin-starred restaurants, the most of any city, including a dozen with three stars.

The latest Michelin list contains several high-end sushi restaurants where meals can easily cost up to ¥50,000, or about $384 per person, and chefs train for years before becoming masters. That’s not unusual.

What’s notable is the inclusion of places that offer sushi in unconventional ways.