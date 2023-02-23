When Michelin published its 2023 guide for Tokyo in November, the city got good news: Despite Japan’s strict COVID measures, it held on to its title as dining capital of the world. Tokyo has 200 Michelin-starred restaurants, the most of any city, including a dozen with three stars.
The latest Michelin list contains several high-end sushi restaurants where meals can easily cost up to ¥50,000, or about $384 per person, and chefs train for years before becoming masters. That’s not unusual.
What’s notable is the inclusion of places that offer sushi in unconventional ways.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.