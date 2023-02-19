Seafood lovers should know: We’re still in the peak of Japan’s crab season.

While fresh, whole, boiled crab and crab sushi usually come first to mind, one perennially favorite kani (crab) dish that doesn’t get much publicity is crab cream croquettes.

Called “korokke” in Japanese, these crunchy and silky morsels are a standby at yōshoku (Japanese-style Western cuisine) restaurants. Filled with old-fashioned bechamel sauce and shredded crabmeat, piping hot korokke are as much a feast for the mouth as the eye: When bitten, the creamy filling oozes out in a most satisfying way.