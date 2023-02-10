Kaori Sereni, 34, was born and raised in Fukushima. Her husband, 41-year-old Justin Sereni, came to Japan from England in 2008. They now run Onpoint Madarao, a boutique hotel that opened in 2020 near the Madarao Kogen Ski Resort in Nagano Prefecture.

1. How did you first meet?

Kaori: We met at a friend’s house in 2017, but we just introduced ourselves. Then, I went to a friend’s birthday at Justin’s house and saw him making a cake in the kitchen. I thought, “This guy can make a cake? Who is this guy?”

2. What did you used to do for work?

Justin: I worked at a few schools teaching English. I was fortunate to move to an international preschool in Shibuya, which was a good fit for my creativity, before becoming a freelance designer, which I still do.