The Hilton Tokyo’s Metropolitan Grill welcomes the owner-chef of Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore Dave Pynt, who is having his first pop-up appearance in Japan from Feb. 22 to 24. This is a rare chance to experience the menu of the legendary restaurant, which is known as one of the most hard-to-reserve in Singapore.

Owner-chef Dave Pynt of Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends will have a pop-up at Hilton Tokyo from Feb. 22 to 24. | BURNT ENDS
Located in Singapore’s tranquil shopping and dining hideaway Dempsey Hill, Burnt Ends serves Australian barbecue cooked in a wood-fired brick kiln, paired with boutique wines and spirits.

