The Hilton Tokyo’s Metropolitan Grill welcomes the owner-chef of Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore Dave Pynt, who is having his first pop-up appearance in Japan from Feb. 22 to 24. This is a rare chance to experience the menu of the legendary restaurant, which is known as one of the most hard-to-reserve in Singapore.
Located in Singapore’s tranquil shopping and dining hideaway Dempsey Hill, Burnt Ends serves Australian barbecue cooked in a wood-fired brick kiln, paired with boutique wines and spirits.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever. By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.