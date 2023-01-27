When you visit Tokyo’s most popular spots often enough, you’re bound to start seeing the same people over and over. That’s because, as big as this city is, it still has its fair share of characters who wind up frequenting the same locales as you do. Nobuaki Moribe, 38, is one of those characters; you may have seen him walking up to 23 dogs in Yoyogi Park.

1. Many people will recognize you as the man who walks many dogs in Yoyogi Park. Who is Nobuaki Moribe? Well, I’m 38 and I was born in Oita Prefecture, which is on Kyushu. I’m the CEO of a dog grooming company called Furi Furi, and I’m also a dog owner. I have five poodles, two Chihuahuas and a bichon frise.

2. What made you decide to become a dog walker? I wanted my own dogs to be happy by giving them lots of exercise, and it seems like dogs have fun when walking as a big group activity so I invited more. It also makes me happy.