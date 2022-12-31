Year Three of COVID-19 in Japan was a tale of two halves. Until the summer, a sense of cautious optimism prevailed as spirits were lifted by the growing leeway to mingle and travel in-country — a welcome relief after such a long period of “self-restraint.”
This low-level positivity rapidly morphed into a veritable adrenaline rush as Japan’s borders creaked open and inbound tourism surged. With most restrictions lifted, the influx seemed to inspire a burst of fresh energy in Tokyo’s dining scene with a raft of new openings, special events and collaborations.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.