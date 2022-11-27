Early spring in Kyoto is always beautiful, as the sakura (cherry blossoms) dust the historic city with their magic. Next year, though, the sakura season promises to be extra special: Noma will be in town.

Once again, chef Rene Redzepi is mothballing his much-lauded Copenhagen restaurant and moving it to Japan — not for a fleeting pop-up but an extended visit lasting more than two months.

This will be the restaurant’s second such stay in Japan following its six-week residency at Tokyo’s Mandarin Oriental hotel in early 2015. Redzepi also took his team to Sydney in 2016 and the Mexican beach resort of Tulum in 2017. But next year’s stay in Kyoto will carry extra significance for him and for Noma.