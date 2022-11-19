To hear some people on TikTok tell it, we’ve spent years in a “panoramic.” Or perhaps it was a “panini press.” Some are in the “leg booty” community and stand firmly against “cornucopia.”

If it all sounds like a foreign language to you, that’s because it kind of is.

TikTok creators have gotten into the habit of coming up with substitutes for words that they worry might either affect how their videos get promoted on the site or run afoul of moderation rules.